I think we need a bigger fair. We need more rides and days of the fair. It only lasts for four days every year with the same rides and games, and it's not much fun anymore riding the rides. The rides need to be safer so people won’t get hurt. They need more food options, too.
If you work, it’s hard to get to the fair with your family because you're working all the time to have the money to spend with your family. If we can make it last two weeks, people could go with their families.
