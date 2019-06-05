Every 28 seconds, someone makes a suicide attempt.
I had personal experience with this myself when we lost my stepbrother to suicide in 2005.
That is why, on June 9, I will be traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with my members of Congress and demand they make suicide prevention a top legislative priority.
I will be asking my senators and representative to support:
1. Increased funding for suicide prevention research within The National Institute of Mental Health to a level commensurate with the suicide crisis in our country.
2. Strengthened reporting requirements for mental health parity.
3. Full funding of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
4. Maintain service member and veteran suicide prevention as a national priority.
In my meetings, I will be the voice for suicide prevention. I will not be alone, though; I will be joined by passionate community leaders of the ever-growing movement of people who care about preventing suicide because they, too, have been affected by suicide. You can join us by calling your member of Congress and asking them to make suicide prevention the priority it deserves to be.
Sean Dillon
Dorset
