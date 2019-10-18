I really enjoyed Diane Alberts' commentary in Wednesday's Herald, and I can relate.
Pedestrians need to take some responsibility for their own safety. I, too, have seen many people hop off the curb and dart into the street, without looking. And I've seen the same behavior in the plaza, with bicycles, even.
I would like to add my own observation to Ms. Alberts'. There are always going to be blind spots in any vehicle, but I have found these new cab forward designs put the windshield pillars right where a pedestrian would be standing, rendering them invisible. In boating, smaller vessels make way for larger ones. Shouldn't the same logic apply to pedestrians?
I have written about this before, and suggested raising the crosswalks a bit, like a speed bump. But I realize, now, how impractical that is. So, might I suggest rumble strips to slow traffic at the crosswalks, and strategic landscaping along the sidewalks? Strobes at the crosswalks would help as well.
Why must we wait for another tragedy, before improvements can occur?
Robbie Grace
North Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.