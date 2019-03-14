I would like to comment on recent issues surrounding the Mill River district. My husband and I have a special needs child who attends Mill River Union High School and I served as School Board Chair for Tinmouth School prior to the district merger.
When I worked with Dave Younce, I found him to be a bright man with a vision to make our school system the best it could be. He was always respectful and professional. As for the product of education, there are good and bad in every organization. My daughter attended MRUHS for one year. It was clear there were a few staff members and a rigid system holding her back. She ended up at Long Trail School. This year, she will graduate from the UVM honors program with a BA in Physics and a minor in computer science.
I can’t know for sure, but I suspect that those who steered my daughter to Long Trail School are some of the same folks Dave is struggling with now.
My son’s story is very different. He has had a team of dedicated special educators that have worked tirelessly to help him be successful. I can’t say enough good things about the entire special education staff. My utmost respect goes to those who spend hour after hour finding the best way to teach him effectively.
I also appreciate the special education administration that assures he gets the services he needs in the confines of state and federal law. It is no easy task. No system is perfect, but I call it as I see it and experience it. I am grateful we have a superintendent who is talented and has integrity leading our district.
Ann Czar
Tinmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.