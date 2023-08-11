I’m writing in response to two articles I read on the editorial page Aug. 9.
The piece by Derek Royden was spot on about the role of Big Oil in keeping us from doing anything on a large scale to avert the climate crisis, even though they have known for 50 years what to expect. At this point, it becomes increasingly urgent that we do something on a large scale very soon if we are to prevent irreversible changes. But, unfortunately, nothing like that is likely to happen, in spite of the wildfires, flooding, rising temperatures, melting of polar ice caps that are reported more and more frequently. I think a better headline for this piece might have been “The Price of Greed,” since Big Oil’s pursuit of more and more profits is what keeps us from doing what our brightest minds have been telling us needs to be done. As it is, our future looks fairly bleak.