Deb Bucknam’s rebuttal of accusations of racism in the Republican Party doesn’t tell the whole story. Yes, the Democratic Party was (in part) extremely racist from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Era. The racist core was in the Southern states, where the Republican Party was linked with Abraham Lincoln and thus anathema ("yellow dog Democrats").
But times change; magnetic poles may shift, and since the Civil Rights legislation of the 1960s, there has been an almost complete reversal. The Dixiecrats of the South moved, en masse, into the Republican Party, encouraged by the dog-whistles of Nixon and Reagan. They brought with them all their racism and their Jim Crow vote-suppression strategies. They also brought a long-established willingness to believe in big lies: Slavery was benign; the Civil War was fought over states’ rights; creationism; and, most centrally, white supremacy. Stolen elections are a new justification for the vote-suppression measures. We might recall the terms used by the Rutland Herald for the Civil War in the 1860s: the Slave-owners’ Rebellion. The modern Republican Party exists to serve the right-wing billionaires.
The Democratic Party was probably improved by the departure of the Dixiecrats. It remains, as Will Rogers noted, “no organized party” because it is, in fact, a very big tent. It embodies the principle of "e pluribus unum."
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
