I’ve lived in Rutland for six years. I moved here when I was 12 so I’ve been here for most of my formative years.
I remember when I was little I imagined these years being exactly like the movies where teens never get bored and there’s always something to do. These years were not that. These years were filled with “What should we do?” and “Where should we go?” The answer to those questions is always silence. For teens to participate in any activities, besides sitting at home or going to parties, they need to travel at least an hour and a half in any direction. Teens are limited on money and can’t afford the price of gas and the activities they want to do. Most activities around Rutland are projected towards smaller children. Seventeen-year-olds are frowned upon in the bouncy castle.
I suggest that the community produce more activities that are projected toward the teen community in Rutland. Some ideas that I’ve come up with include a specific time for teens to skate at the ice rinks, laser tag in the park, music festivals/concerts at the fairgrounds or shopping centers targeted towards our age range.
If Rutland wants their population to continue growing and not move out, we are the next generation to stay here and I believe that the city should create activities that make us want to stay.
Melanie King
Rutland
