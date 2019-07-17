In support of Paul Clifford, I have to say I’m confused by the way his public post is such a problem. I’m equally confused how his post became such a target for being perceived as racist.
The term “white privilege” has somehow been made to mean the color of one's skin. In actuality, that term has nothing to do with race. Has anyone ever stopped to think that perhaps it was depicting a time and place where things weren’t as easy as they are now? Why is it that when someone opens their mouth or issues an opinion, they’re deemed racist and ignorant?
As an African American, a perceived minority, I feel the apology should go to Mr. Clifford. He did nothing wrong except share a photograph that people immediately deemed racist. I’m sorry, Mr. Clifford. I’m sorry that even today, people wish to fan the decades-old fire of racism simply because you shared a post. I’m sorry Mr. Clifford that you’ve been singled out for this. You did nothing wrong.
I’m disappointed in the community for allowing Mr. Clifford to feel like he committed a felony simply by posting a photograph on his public social media page. I think the best course of action going forward should be focusing on getting voices heard and not silencing them. This is how free speech works, right?
Leave Mr. Clifford alone. Focus on other things.
Nick Searles
Rutland
