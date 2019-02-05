I disagree with the way President Donald Trump handles the presidency with the tweets and all.
But I must agree with the way he gets results on trade, etc.
I like his stance on pro-life. I believe Roe v. Wade degrades all human life.
Bernie is for universal health care, which would lead to fewer doctors and a vast downgrading of medical care in this country due to money brought into the system. Private insurance pays for our system, while Medicare pays only 40 percent to medical care.
Now the [government] shutdown and the president's maneuvering made a point to not hurt people while the Democrats have shown a hard-heartedness to save face; they are the phonies.
Francis T. Haas
Rutland
