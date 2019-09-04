Being the invisibly small creatures we are, the anthropocentric egotism of humankind seems ridiculously out of proportion to our place in the cosmos. We are dots on a dot in a dot. And, dots don't matter. In a universe of unfathomable gigantism, dots only matter when they clump together. Individual dots are expendable. You wouldn't see a dot or even miss it.
The weight and volume of the universe is characterized by four distinct basic elements: clusters, filaments, sheets and voids. And, the voids get the last word in the sizing-up game. What the empty voids lack in weight they make up for it in volume, taking up most of the space in the universe. Moreover, voids are like traffic cops, they have a strong influence on how and where galaxies move and go.
Astronomers estimate there are a trillion suns in our galaxy we call the Milky Way, which is 100,000 light-years wide. Our sun is one of them. But with billions, maybe trillions, of galaxies in the universe, poor little humans reach a point of true insignificance under this one sun, on this one planet, aptly named by the renowned astronomer Carl Sagan, the "blue dot." Humans so thoroughly vanish into the big picture, you'd have to wonder what all the fuss is about.
So, the next time you're feeling full of yourself, thinking you're special or better than others, go outside to stand under that fuzzy band of light in the night sky. Just remember, as you look up in awe at the vastness above you, in the scheme of things, you're merely a little bony but tasty morsel to a big black bear. But be comforted in knowing that in a few digestive hours inside the bear, you'll once again soon be part of the basic molecular elements from whence you came.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro
