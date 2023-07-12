My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, both personal and the Blue Family, sorry for your loss. A young woman's dream ended way too soon … for no good reason, when all she dreamed of was protecting her community.
Our officers put their lives on the line every day and they need to be shown more respect. Friday's accident was such a tragedy. We as a community need to support our police force. I also pray the other two officers have a speedy recovery.