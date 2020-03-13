I absolutely disagree with the Rutland Herald editorial arguing for lowering the voting age to 16.
We are having enough difficulty in this country with voters who do not understand or appreciate the complexity of certain issues, and adding 16- to 17-year-olds would not help. The editorial suggests voting at 16 would get young people “in the habit” of voting. There are many opportunities for these teenagers to become involved in the political process — they can start with their school’s student council. Voting in community, state and national elections is too important to be done with training wheels.
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.