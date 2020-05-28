The Rutland Herald, our local newspaper, winner of the Pulitzer – ho, hum.
The day after Memorial Day, there appears on the front page of the Herald an article from 1963 about a "panty raid" at Vermont College in Montpelier by the cadets from Norwich University. The timing of said article about the "raid," which was held near Memorial Day, is an affront to the holiday. My argument is the publishing of said article the day after the holiday this year is mistake #2.
Wouldn't it have been more appropriate to have a reporter do research about some Norwich grads who have served their country? Did the raiders include Major Mark O'Neil who served in Iraq/Afghanistan? Mark is a Norwich alum. How many "raiders" served in Vietnam?
The original article was written for The Times Argus by Paul Heller.
Memorial Day is to honor/remember those who have served for us, the U.S. Members of my family served in World War II and Korea. I know families who lost loved ones in Vietnam and Iraq. They are what Memorial Day is for, not reminding us of some teenage prank.
Janet Wood
Rutland
