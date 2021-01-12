In light of Trump's attempted insurrection, it is imperative to take extra precautions with the inauguration plan. We've asked people to forego gathering at Thanksgiving and Christmas because of the coronavirus. We should do the same for the Jan. 20 Inauguration. Set the example for America in the first hour of the Biden administration.
Keep it simple, keep it safe, hold the inauguration indoors, immediate family only. We do not need a big show, a super-spreader event. We do not want Biden and Harris to be easy targets for Trump's mob. A peaceful transition is important, as is the health and safety of President Biden and Vice-President Harris and their families.
Janie Duncan
Brattleboro
