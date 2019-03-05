This was in my head on and off for a while, my regret is I didn't ask this sooner. I wonder if anyone else wondered.
The acronym, MADD, stands for "Mothers Against Drunk Driving." Well said. Although, there are fathers who have been affected by this type of tragedy and a loving father is — and was — involved in raising these children.
Don't you all think the acronym should be "PADD" — Parents Against Drunk Driving? Another side to this is, it's obvious that MADD, as well as SADD, are acronyms to represent emotions of this tragedy. Still, the fathers should have a say.
Believe it or not, as I'm putting the finishing touches on this article, I just thought of this: even though SADD means Students Against Drunk Driving, it can also mean Siblings Against Drunk Driving.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
