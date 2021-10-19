As an English teacher at Rutland High School, I am confounded by Jim Sabataso's recent article, "RHS incidents raise concern." He begins by stating, "A spate of disruptive and destructive incidents at Rutland High School has administrators and students working to create a more peaceful learning environment." Then he interviews only administrators and students for the article.
My question, as a teacher, is obvious: why involve administrators and students but not teachers? What does this glaring omission reveal? Is it merely an oversight by the reporter or does he not value teachers' input? Worse, is he implying that teachers are part of the problem rather than the solution?
I wish I did not have to pose these questions but sadly, I do. In important matters, teachers are too often ignored or dismissed. Their voices carry little weight, especially if they stray from the party line. This is one reason why teaching today is more difficult than ever.
I'm sure Sabataso realizes the critical role teachers play in providing positive learning environments. Good teachers should be trusted and valued. Their work in the trenches yields honest insights. To ignore them is to deny a powerful resource.
Conrad Tuerk
Rutland
