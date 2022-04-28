Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed the second week in May as Inclusion Week. This is an opportunity for everyone to take time to consider how we are all members of the same family, no matter our similarities or differences. It means everyone reading this is included without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, age or otherness.
It further means we should all remember that good health and housing are essential elements of life that we all need. Whether we are homeowners or renters, business people or service providers, we have a responsibility to our community to see that it is a place we can be proud to call home.
Taking care of our home, our city, shows we not only care about ourselves, but everyone else who lives and works here. Keeping it clean and safe for everyone who lives or passes through should be a priority for all of us.
I hope this Week of Inclusion, May 8-14 will give us all pause to think seriously about what each of us can do to make sure Rutland is welcoming to all, safe for all, and most of all, a great place to call home. If we all pull together as one family, we will achieve that goal.
Alis Headlam
Rutland City
