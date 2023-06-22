They say "talk’s cheap." That may be the case, but sometimes there is a cost attached to it.
Take, for instance, the many recent interviews Trump has provided for his beloved Fox News.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
They say "talk’s cheap." That may be the case, but sometimes there is a cost attached to it.
Take, for instance, the many recent interviews Trump has provided for his beloved Fox News.
It seems, throughout those interviews, he is shooting himself in the foot with bullets laden with incriminating information as he presents a rambling defense of his criminal actions that only gives credence to his criminal actions.
But, then again, talk may be cheap, unless you are Donald Trump. It appears he is blinded by his own insecurities and allegiance to being above the law. He cannot see the cost … the cost that will be his incarceration in an orange jumpsuit.
William Gay
Montpelier