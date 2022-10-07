I am writing to object to the presence in Proctor and areas of Rutland of (expletive) Biden signs.
The use of the needlessly offensive pejorative really makes me question where the line between civil speech and hate speech lies. I am sure those who put them up in their yards will call me "snowflake" and claim "free speech," which in my mind just goes to emphasize the aggressive lack of civility demonstrated in posting those signs.
