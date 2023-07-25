Do you have the money? You and I need to think about that question.
I’m not fooled and neither are you. My wages and yours aren’t higher under Biden. On March 15, 2020, when U.S. COVID lockdowns began, real wages adjusted for inflation were $11.15. As of July 16, 2023, real wages (AFI) were $11.05. That means you and I are falling behind and not gaining. It’s even worse in Vermont and deeply troubling in Rutland City.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since January 2021, it turns out that real weekly wages (AFI) have dropped 4.6%.
When you and I have to buy goods and services, we all know that inflation is running rampant. It has not come down. In the last 26 months, the level of consumer price index has increased by 16%; groceries 19.6%, energy 33.1%, gasoline 42.7%, used cars 34.5%, and if you can afford to fly, tickets 41.6%.
When reading the Rutland Herald on Friday, July 21, our aldermanic board voted to set the city tax rate at $1.886 per $100 of property value, up from $1.7994. Therefore, the property tax bill on any home valued at $150,000 increased by $139, nearly 2.8%.
You and I are losing money. Yet, even with warnings from our treasurer and opposition votes like those of Sharon Davis, Rutland City is dipping into our purses with expensive (homeowner/renter) taxpayer increases. I don’t have the money, do you?
Unfortunately, we may not have control of the political hands on our wages, but remember we still control for whom we vote.