Do you have the money? You and I need to think about that question.

I’m not fooled and neither are you. My wages and yours aren’t higher under Biden. On March 15, 2020, when U.S. COVID lockdowns began, real wages adjusted for inflation were $11.15. As of July 16, 2023, real wages (AFI) were $11.05. That means you and I are falling behind and not gaining. It’s even worse in Vermont and deeply troubling in Rutland City.

