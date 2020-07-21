Thank you, Tom Schmidt, for your thoughtful, informative commentary this weekend on why evangelicals support Trump. I say this as someone also strongly opposing Trump, yet wanting to understand more deeply how someone can support him at this point. I appreciate the history and issues you brought to light.
I can see there are concerns of core importance to Trump supporters that are also deeply concerning to those who oppose him, such as fear of powerful factions overriding our rights, our well-being, our access to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It seems one side deeply fears the crushing powers of big government and the other fears the anarchy of unrestrained corporate power and 1% holding the bulk of the nation’s wealth — fear on both sides.
I hope your commentary serves as a catalyst for more thoughtful conversation and understanding. It is by no means an easy undertaking, but we need to find our way through this together. I hope you will continue to share your writings in the Herald.
Pat Hunter
Rutland
