I'm worried about the prices of food and clothing going up. The next thing you know, the price for just a box of cereal could be $100 or more. It's hard on my family because we live in a tiny apartment, and we need to save money for rent. It's insane how much the prices have gone up. Sometimes when I go shopping I want sushi, but it's $14 for just a small package, the price went from $9 to $14. It's crazy.
Kai Cuthbert
