Wouldn't be refreshing, certainly educational and utilitarian if we knew and heard more about Afghanistan culture instead of bombings, violence to women, terrorism — and all the rest of the 20-year war news.
I am hoping Rutland readily accepts these new refugees who speak English, have been vetted, befriended by American fighters, have educational backgrounds, trade skills and who seek asylum and life among American ideals.
So, I am suggesting that organizations, such as the Chamber group and other interested and economic parties, develop an educational series and campaign (maybe in this newspaper) to help our community understand the beliefs, history, culture and habits of these newcomers.
Such knowledge I am sure will help transform these freedom seekers into what our community dearly needs: that is, dependable employees and entrepreneurs with new ideas and resources to make contributions to our community, both socially and economically.
"Knowledge is the only meaningful resource" — Peter Drucker.
Louis Scotellaro
Chittenden
