No one likes to pay for insurance, but smart people pony up for insurance because they are smart enough to understand fate can be cruel.
Whatever anyone knew, whenever they knew it ... a smart person would have readied stockpiles and begin resupplying. Costs of supplies would not yet become outlandish. The mechanism of the marketplace would have increased production for these supplies as the pandemic grew. Hedging a bet against a pandemic is cost efficient.
We would be better off if a smart person was making decisions, but clearly, we don't have a smart person making decisions. We have reckless gambler who won't hedge his bets because he is propelled from one failure after another for some reason.
Everyone would like to rally around a leader at this time, but you can only ask so much when nurses and doctors are willingly throwing themselves into the fray. And many of us have to sit home and watch infuriated at our inability to help and to keep the reckless gamblers in check.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.