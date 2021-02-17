I recently came across a phrase in an article about cruelty to animals that strikes to the heart of the matter of the U.S. Senate letting the seditionist-in-chief off the hook: “Morality counts for nothing when it clashes with self-interest.”
That verdict applies precisely to the actions of the 43 senators who voted “not guilty,” giving Trump a free pass after the House impeachment managers overwhelmingly proved his responsibility for inciting a violent crowd to attempt the overthrow of the United States government by preventing the counting of votes in the Electoral College.
A mere seven Republican senators displayed honor and integrity in standing up for the Constitution.
Dan Lindner
Montpelier
