John McClaughry is deeply troubled about what might come out of the next legislative session with its large Democratic majority — so much so that he compares it to the Johnstown flood which killed over 2,000 people and caused untold millions of dollars in property damage … interesting. McClaughry never saw a problem that wasn’t caused by the government or solved by free-market competition. So, the Johnstown flood is an interesting comparison.
In the 1870s, a bunch of rich folks from Pittsburgh, including Henry Clay Frick, bought some property, including an abandoned dam. Unfettered by pesky government regulations, they shored up the dam to create a lake and built a lovely hunting and fishing club to enjoy on their weekends. Years passed. Heavy rains fell and the dam, wholly inadequate to hold the water, collapsed. Two thousand people died, three towns were destroyed, and Frick and friends retreated to Pittsburgh, denying any responsibility for the unfortunate act of nature.
