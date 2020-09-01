There is an article in the Herald about substituting remote learning for snow days. An interesting byproduct of the current COVID-19 pandemic is an effort to convert as many things as possible into a "virtual" experience. That not only includes education but also doctor appointments, etc. The underlying assumption here is an internet-based exchange is qualitatively as good as an in-person meeting.
Any reflective person knows that is complete hogwash. No virtual education experience can measure up to a nuanced in-person conversation between a talented teacher and a student with a thirst for learning. "Virtual" medical visits are not the same as an in-person office visit. We are not emojis but are complex and finely tuned people. A physical examination is not the same as an image on the monitor or some electronic conversation.
In short, human to human interaction is not about to be replaced, nor should it even be suggested as some sort of long-term "fix."
David Dotson
Poultney
