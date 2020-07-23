If it ain't important to us, it ain't important.
On Monday, I attended the "unveiling" of the Black Lives mural in downtown Rutland — sans a veil; a dedication speech; an explanation by the artist; political boasting; music (maybe); some food and toasts; a dramatic reveal of this wonderfully scaled art piece; a lasting memento of the moment (say, reprints of the mural signed by the artist; possibly sold with the money going to the NAACP or maybe used by the downtown merchants as a premium to incent a special sale) (stores were closed); a formal program of any kind — attended by a smattering of people wandering around aimlessly, some meeting the artist but most not, and leaving early.
Least we forget, this wonderful, contemporary-themed mural was bought and paid for by a number of groups that appreciate art for itself and as an important economic contribution to the revitalization of downtown Rutland.
An insightful gesture by so many well-meaning supporters made insignificant by the lack of adding importance to its introduction.
If it ain't important to us — then how will it be important to those people whom Rutland needs to participate in everything Rutland has to offer?
Louis Scott
Chittenden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.