Americans today frequently talk about the aggression of Iran, and worry what Iran can do to hurt the U.S. Usually missing from these discussions is any mention of how the relationship between the U.S. and Iran came to this. That discussion has to start with the fact that, in 1953, the U.S. overthrew a democratically elected Iranian government, whose prime minister, Mohammed Mossadegh, was beloved by his people. If you were an Iranian, I believe you would deeply dislike the U.S.
Mossadegh had instituted many social reforms by 1953. Then, the British company that owned the oil rights in Iran refused to agree to Mossadegh’s request that the company share profits from the oil with Iran. Mossadegh then nationalized the company, prompting Britain and the U.S. to plan a coup to remove Mossadegh from power and restore Shah Mohamed Reza Palavi to the role of king. That coup eventually succeeded. The shah wasted little time in signing over 40 percent of the oil fields to U.S. companies, while Mossadegh was sent to prison.
From that point until the 1979 Iranian revolution, the shah ruled harshly and continued to further the interests of Britain and, increasingly, the U.S. The U.S. did not finally admit to the coup until 2013, but the Iranian people have always known of it and always held the U.S. responsible for removing an elected leader who favored the interests of Iranians over those of foreign powers.
This is the history that Iranians bring to the current hostilities.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.