I just finished reading about Proposal 9 that is advancing in the Legislature. If it goes into effect, it places all natural resources as the "common property of all the people." Isn't the land I own considered a natural resource? What does that mean?
Let's see, when the state took "ownership" of the wildlife, licenses had to be purchased to hunt, game wardens were hired, a state agency was formed, illegal activities fined, etc. When the state took "ownership" of the water, permits were needed, inspectors were hired, with ability to fine for misuse of water, i.e., discharges, animals in the water, etc.
So, if this passes, then what? Does the state then inspect all "privately" owned land? Will we be judged on how we raise our children, the items in our homes? Trespassing will be a thing of the past if all land is "common property of all the people." Where will it end? It is a slippery slope you are proposing. Please rethink this. It is called "private property" for a reason, isn't anything private anymore?
Hilda Haines
Danby
