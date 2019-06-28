I would like to thank the Rutland Herald for printing the commentary (June 25) by Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, titled “Plastic bag ban an overstep.”
I consider his article most relevant to what is happening in our beautiful state of Vermont and, in fact, our entire nation. But don’t just read it once, go back and read it again and let it sink in, then think about what it means when our governance is taken over by activism.
Reinforce the curriculum in our learning institutions with history and civics and an understanding of what liberty to choose truly means.
Know when activism crosses the line and behaves like a spoiled child not respecting others' right to choose.
If we are teaching our youth to be activists above all else, are we good parents?
There is an old adage that comes to mind after reading this piece, “Spare the rod. Spoil the child.” If this is true, one thing is clear, the child has the rod and is poised to strike down our liberty.
Lynn J. Edmunds
Wallingford
