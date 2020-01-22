This trial regarding the impeachment of President Trump is about more than the removal of the criminal office holder of the highest office in the land. It is about the continuation of our Constitution or its removal from relevancy.
Those who have forsaken their oath of allegiance to their constitutional obligations have done so in order to maintain their allegiance to their leader and also to their allegiance to their own political office and the monetary rewards such an office provides them.
Unfortunately, many, if not most, in the Republican Party have put allegiance to their personal position, and instrumentally, to the continuation of Trump and his corrupt abuse of power, ahead of their sworn oath to defend the Constitution from those threats, both domestic and foreign.
This trial, and those who abuse the relevancy of our Constitution, may result in unleashed, unrestricted abuses that will destroy the experiment that was once the United States of America.
William Gay
Montpelier
