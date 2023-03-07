Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, wants to prohibit AP courses in African American History from Florida classrooms, along with banning some books deemed, by him, unsuitable for young minds, purportedly to improve education. I sure would like to know what his classmates and present enrollees at his alma mater, Yale, think of his plans.
Not only that, I would like to be assured that the faculty, staff and students at some of the other "esteemed" Ivy League colleges are thinking seriously about the words emanating from graduates Rep. Elise Stefanik (New York; Harvard); Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas; Harvard); Sen. Josh Hawley (Missouri; Harvard and Yale); Sen. Tom Cotten (Arizona; Harvard); Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio; Yale); Gov. Glenn Youngkin (Virginia; Harvard); and Gov. DeSantis (Yale), defenders of Trump's intimidation and insurrection, Citizens United, climate-change denial, anti-choice legislation and their interpretation of the Second Amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.