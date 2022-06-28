Where in the world are the decent, honorable Republican leaders? One has only to watch 20 minutes of the Jan. 6 Committee public hearings (mega millions are watching) to see that Donald J. Trump is a liar, and a cheater, and a thief, and an all-round slime ball of a human being.
His dominance of the Republican Party has paralyzed it. His presidency will go down in history as horrifically corrupt and terrifyingly lawless.
Enough already. There are indeed many decent, honorable leaders in the Republican Party. For heaven's sake, get a backbone and speak up.
Claire Duke
Barre
