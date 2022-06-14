The first Jan. 6 public hearing reminded me of 2016 when I first saw Donald Trump goad his cult followers at a rally into chanting "Lock her up!," "Lock her up!" That 2016 Trump rally gave me the shivers. This is not American democracy, I thought, this is one of Hitler's 1938 rallies at Nuremburg where he whipped his Nazi followers into a frenzy of hatred.
Despots and dictators like Hitler, Putin and Trump have such a lust for power that the rule of law and loyalty to a constitution governing free people have no meaning to them. In their eyes, they are the law.
This is Donald Trump; this is not American democracy. The sooner he is convicted of sedition and treason, the better. He and his Fox News acolytes like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have been instrumental in slowly destroying American democracy with their lies and hate mongering. Their recent damage to American democracy is one reason Putin thought he would get away with wiping Ukraine off the map. Putin is Trump's hero.
Thank God, America and the free world finally woke up. Keep up your good work, Jan. 6 committee, truth still matters, at least for real Americans.
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
