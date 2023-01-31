I was dismayed to read that Dennis Jensen will no longer be appearing in the weekend newspaper. I have been reading his column for years and years, and although I no longer hunt or fish, I have very much enjoyed reading about his experiences in the outdoors. After all, being outdoors is part of being a Vermonter.
The explanation in your editorial seemed baseless. I worry that, in this current downsizing, other favorites will be scrapped, such as Willem Lange who is, in my opinion, indispensable. I suppose we all need to accept the fact that newspapers have a hard row to hoe, but it shouldn’t result in eliminating favorites of your readership.
