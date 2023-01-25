Your decision to cut Dennis Jensen's hunting and fishing articles down to one a month is an insult to him and to the many dedicated hunters and fisherfolk in your readership. There are many hunters out there who used to be vegans as well as vegetarians and decided to eat meat for health reasons. They bravely face the reality of that decision by becoming hunters themselves.
Groups that paint all hunters as bloodthirsty brutes are sadly misinformed. Any true hunter feels a combination of gratitude and grief when they take an animal down for meat. Even soybean farmers regularly shoot deer who invade their fields. There is absolutely no way that we, even vegetarians and vegans among us, can divorce ourselves from the great bloody web of life. To pretend otherwise is naïve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.