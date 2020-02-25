Please vote for Joe Mark on Election Day, March 3. Joe is running for a one-year term on the Castleton Select Board.
Joe has proven, during his first term, that he is a team player. His only reason for running again is to keep our town financially strong, and to make Castleton a better place to live, love and educate our children. Our children are our future. Joe will work with our other four select-persons and our town manager to make this happen!
Please vote for Joe Mark, I know I will!
Bob Day
Castleton
