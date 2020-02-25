I am encouraging my fellow Castleton voters to support Joe Mark for reelection to the Select Board.
Joe is a man with strong family values. He and his wife have lived on Main Street for decades, and their children attended the local schools. Prior to retirement, Joe had a distinguished career at Castleton University as an educator and a dean. In those capacities, he proved to be a patient man who listened to the needs of a vast spectrum of people and provided realistic solutions to difficult situations. Joe is a problem solver and he has extensive experience with large, complex budgets. In his retirement, he has volunteered his time developing a sailing program for local youths at Crystal Beach.
During his first year as a selectman, Joe Mark has proven that his skills transfer to town government. He is a thoughtful voice of reason who thoroughly reads and understands every document before making a decision. I know that Joe loves the town of Castleton and all its diverse citizens. His agenda is to assure that Castleton remains a wonderful place for all of us to live.
Please join Joanie and I in voting for Joe Mark for Castleton Select Board.
Mark Brown
Bomoseen
