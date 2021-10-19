Part of history
Dear John Deere Corp.:
Thanks, Rutland, Vermont-born John Deere for grabbing the wheel, striking and polishing the steel (saw blade), then bending (the rules) to create the self-cleaning plow in 1838. The steel blades of your plows slide more easily through sticky soil making farming more efficient. Your invention has helped put food on our tables, since the time of stables.
Working with your employees, your John Deere Corp. has more future opportunities to develop and deploy even more efficient farm to table equipment. The corporation can work with its employees to provide a more stable life for themselves and others by reaching an agreement. Rather than striking, use your energies to strike the steel and forge ahead with new technologies. The John Deere Corp. employs 70,000. It and the equipment it has made have stood the tests of time and is a great part of our history.
Michel Messier
Rutland
