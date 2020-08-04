I would submit that the final gift John Lewis has given the nation, in a lifetime of service to its ideals and opposition to the practices that betrayed those ideals, is a very simple and straightforward measure of our values: on which side would you have stood on the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, in 1965?
And for those born after the events, the TV coverage can be found on the internet. Watch it, and reflect on who we should try to be.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
