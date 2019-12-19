Where's John McCain when you need him? He alone brought some semblance of sanity to the Republican Party in Washington. I'm sure he's rolling around in his grave. Look what's happened to Lindsey Graham's conscience since John left.
Larry Abelman
Shrewsbury
