Conservatives often have a hard time distinguishing between bleeding heart liberals and anyone who is not a conservative. Now is a good time for them to learn the difference.
The attacks on the Capitol building in D.C. have America speaking. The bleeding heart liberals are the ones who are saying things like this: "Maybe these rioters that stormed the Capitol building are victims of Trump's lies and manipulation — maybe we should give them some leniency, because they have been misled by the president, internet conspiracy theories and false news. Perhaps they are not really domestic terrorists, but just good people who trusted the president whole-heartedly — a thing any American should be able to do in ordinary times — and they are really victims. Perhaps what they really need are not prison sentences, but mental health supports and victim services to understand what happened to them and how they were taken advantage of. Many of them were influenced by conspiracy theories and false news and were manipulated and controlled by the creators of these false stories and following the instructions of the president. While the harm done cannot be overlooked, consider how these people were manipulated by others. We have to be careful not to victim-blame, and in many ways, the rioters are also victims."
I think many conservatives will find there are actually way fewer bleeding heart liberals than they actually thought there were if they pay careful attention to the conversations in their community surrounding the Capitol building riots.
Jules O'Guin
Springfield
