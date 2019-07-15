I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make Castleton’s first Fourth of July Post Parade Party a success! This event was co-sponsored by the Town of Castleton and the Bridge Initiative. The family-oriented Post Parade Party was celebrated on the town’s Village Green on Main Street immediately after the parade.
I want to thank all the local organizations that volunteered to offer fun activities for kids and their parents, including: Castleton Recreation Committee, Castleton University, Castleton Historical Society, Castleton Shriners, Friends of the Castleton Library, Castleton Climate Solutions, Castleton Women’s Club, Castleton School Organization, Same Sun, 350Rutland, Green Mountain Astronomers and Castleton Goat Farm. In addition, delicious food was provided by Castleton Pizza and Deli, Kinder Way at the Depot, Third Place and Ding-a-Ling ice cream trucks. Finally, the Green Brothers Band entertained us with lively and popular tunes the whole time.
A special shout out to the Castleton Federated Church that loaned us their tables and chairs; to John Rehlen, who donated the use of a generator and saved the day; and to Castleton University, which donated use of the staging.
Many volunteers in addition helped plan, set up and clean up. Clearly, many hands make the fun happen! If you are interested in getting involved either as a volunteer or participant next year, email us at bridgeinitiative@castleton.edu. Put us on your calendar for next year!
Mary Droege
Castleton
The Castleton Bridge Initiative bridgeinitiative@castleton.edu
The Bridge Initiative is a group of town residents and Castleton University employees working together to foster bonds of understanding and good will between the campus and community.
