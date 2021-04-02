Your April Fool's Day editorial regarding "Junker Tax" gave us much to think about.
Perhaps there can be an eventual investigative article that shares information about the serious potential pollution effects from even one to two junk cars on a property — let alone from properties that have many junks. It would be interesting to learn what the state is doing about this significant threat to groundwater. How effective are efforts by the Department of Environmental Conservation? Why has the Legislature failed to bring salvage yards under Act 250 review? And why are we unable to recognize the jobs that can be created by a plan to gradually collect all the junks and properly dispose of them? Or is this just another task we'll leave on the "to do list" for future generations?
Ed Stanak
Barre City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.