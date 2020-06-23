Trump allies claim he was just kidding when he recently remarked that he had urged officials to slow down testing for COVID-19.

So, the most positive spin they can put on this remark is something like, "COVID-19 has killed more than 120,000 Americans, it is estimated it will eventually kill 200,000 or more, and the president thinks it is all a big joke."

Sleep tight, America.

David Balfour

Rutland

