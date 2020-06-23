Trump allies claim he was just kidding when he recently remarked that he had urged officials to slow down testing for COVID-19.
So, the most positive spin they can put on this remark is something like, "COVID-19 has killed more than 120,000 Americans, it is estimated it will eventually kill 200,000 or more, and the president thinks it is all a big joke."
Sleep tight, America.
David Balfour
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.