We all are familiar with Nike's slogan, "Just Do It." That's how I feel about finally closing off Center Street between Wales and Merchants Row. I was disappointed to read in the Herald today that the proposal submitted by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and Rutland Regional Planning Commission still will allow vehicles on that block while having outdoor seating.
A couple things concern me.
The first is I feel narrowing the traveled roadway while having outdoor seating will create an accident ready-to-happen scenario. All it takes is one careless driver to ruin the whole experiment. They should be thinking safety first, besides, what practical purpose does it serve leaving a traveled portion? That block sees very little use as is.
Second, I don't know about you but who wants to enjoy a pleasant meal or cocktail outside while listening to noise from vehicles, especially trucks, driving up and down the road. Not to mention the exhaust smell. Not I. And I would guess just about anyone.
Third, how does the plan encourage anyone to open a business in any of the various empty store fronts downtown?
As Nike says, Just Do It! Close down the block. If downtown is going to take a step to upgrade, make it a big step, be bold, not timid. Just do it. Let's not waste $20,000. The closing down of the block should be immediate, not eventually.
Larry Abelman
Shrewsbury
