I drove school bus in Rutland, had a day trip for middle school fifth and sixth grades, took them to Giorgetti Park, left them to return to pick up at 2 p.m., no one there, called dispatch told them no students, told me to sit and wait, dispatch called and said go up Route 3, classes waiting beside road. I have never seen students waving at a bus with a group wave.
Late for my afternoon runs, told students if you normally ride my bus, stay on the bus, told the two teachers to not talk to anyone in the school, go home, avoid embarrassment of getting lost on marked trails. A few days later received beautiful thank you letters from the classes.
Dave Schabel
Pittsford
