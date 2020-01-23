What if the Senate Democrats and two independent senators just got up and walked out of the Senate chamber and declared an impeachment mistrial?
After a total 14-hour day of failures, these Dems are finished. All 11 of their proposed amendments were denied by the Republican-led Senate along party lines of 53-47. That means this "trial" is going nowhere and is a travesty of justice.
In other words, the Republicans are in lock step with the impeached president and do not want to hear from any witnesses or see any documents. They voted it all down. Every single Republican is denying the Senate any witness testimony or documents. They do not want to know the truth about this president and the impeachment.
Standing up and declaring a mistrial and leaving the Senate chamber is the only response for Dems. They need to go home and speak to their local voters and state the obvious that the impeachment trial is rigged. Put an end to this travesty.
Vote Republicans out of the Senate and deny Trump another term.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
