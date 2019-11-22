This is about Leonard Forte, charged with the rape of a then 12-year-old girl, and the joke he made of the Vermont judicial system.
It appears it has been several years since the Herald has published a story specifically about Mr. Forte and his gaming of the Vermont court system to avoid prosecution for more than 25 years. Well, the story thankfully hasn't died as USA Today's coverage shows: bit.ly/35snZOB
I have been a member of the legal bar for almost 35 years and it is stories like this that make me want to tear up my law license and disavow ever having practiced law. So much blame to go around in the Vermont court system via a series of judges and a prosecutor whom Forte seems to have completely bamboozled.
This abomination deserves to be placed on Judge Mandeville's epitaph one day so it forever marks his legacy, and David Tartter should forever wear it like a modern day Scarlet Letter.
I wonder what any of these men, among others, would feel like if it had been their 12-year-old daughter put through this with zero justice in the state of Vermont received for her alleged horrendous victimization.
Eric Sleeper
Tamarac, Florida
